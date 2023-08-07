Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,345. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

