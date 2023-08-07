Sigma Planning Corp Buys 365 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.33. 832,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.01. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

