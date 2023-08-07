iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after buying an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 457,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,811. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

