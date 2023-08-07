Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $184.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,119. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.00.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

