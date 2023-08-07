Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,046 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI remained flat at $17.36 during trading on Monday. 4,742,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

