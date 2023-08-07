Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 26,329 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,220. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $459.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

