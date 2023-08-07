Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $4.28 on Monday, hitting $250.04. The stock had a trading volume of 648,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average is $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

