FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. 897,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,257. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

