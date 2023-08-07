Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195,934 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,104,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 219,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

