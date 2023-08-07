Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $280.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,399. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

