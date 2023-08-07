Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock worth $24,377,091. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,379,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

