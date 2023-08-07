Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Trading Up 1.3 %

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

ADSK stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.