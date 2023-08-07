Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 949 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. 408,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

