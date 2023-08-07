Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 178.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 687.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 95,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,388. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

