Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $103.71. 1,208,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

