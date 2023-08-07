Sigma Planning Corp Buys 7,770 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,787,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,867,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 1,272,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

