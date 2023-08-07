Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,164 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in GSK by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 40,655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 224.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,323. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

