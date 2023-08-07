Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $793,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.21. 1,000,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,924. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

