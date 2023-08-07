Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 872 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $231.99. 838,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,305. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.74.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

