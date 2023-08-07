Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 658,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

