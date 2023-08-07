Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,956,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,725,199. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.