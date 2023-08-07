Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Upbound Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 285,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,399.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

