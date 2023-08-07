Raymond James Raises Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target to $40.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Upbound Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:UPBD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently -3,399.15%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

