Citigroup Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $16.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 500.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 1,579,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,138. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,361.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 536,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,093 over the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

