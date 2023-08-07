Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Udemy Stock Performance
NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 413,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Udemy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.