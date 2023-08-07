Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 413,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $308,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,236,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,006 shares of company stock worth $1,318,777. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

