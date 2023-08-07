Piper Sandler Raises Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 413,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,098. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,359,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,777 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

