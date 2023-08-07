Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,958. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after buying an additional 1,237,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after buying an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

