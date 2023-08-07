Citigroup Boosts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $75.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.42.

TXG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,396. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,126. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 85.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 89,127 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

