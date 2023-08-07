Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Udemy Stock Performance
Udemy stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 413,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
