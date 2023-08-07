Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 859,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

