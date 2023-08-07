Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.76. 859,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after buying an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.