Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

