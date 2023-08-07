Pineapple Energy (PEGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock remained flat at $1.23 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,945. Pineapple Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

