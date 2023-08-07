Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,193. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.59. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iterum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

