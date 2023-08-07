Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,193. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.59. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.35.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
