Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudson Global Stock Down 5.4 %
Hudson Global stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
