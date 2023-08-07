Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Global stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

