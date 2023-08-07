Aimia (AIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$14.10 million during the quarter. Aimia had a return on equity of 77.30% and a net margin of 86.85%.

Aimia Stock Performance

Aimia stock remained flat at C$3.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 62,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 21.10 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The company has a market cap of C$269.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.17 and a 12-month high of C$4.65.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

