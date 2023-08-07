Power Co. of Canada (POW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter.

TSE:POW traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,614. The firm has a market cap of C$23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 94.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

