Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hydro One will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.63 on Monday, hitting C$36.20. 1,092,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.17.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

