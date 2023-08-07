Alvopetro Energy (ALV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.56 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 51.53%.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ALV traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,002. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.20.

Insider Transactions at Alvopetro Energy

About Alvopetro Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.