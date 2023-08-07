Lundin Gold (LUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.05. 235,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.