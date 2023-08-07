Baylin Technologies (BYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Baylin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 525.72% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of C$25.13 million for the quarter.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Baylin Technologies stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

