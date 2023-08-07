K-Bro Linen (KBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of C$70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.36 million.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KBL stock traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$33.55. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.41. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.72.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

KBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

