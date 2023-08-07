Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.
Cargojet Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,677. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$91.81 and a twelve month high of C$156.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.