Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,677. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$91.81 and a twelve month high of C$156.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cargojet

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.73.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

