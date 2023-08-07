Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2023

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,677. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$91.81 and a twelve month high of C$156.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.73.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Earnings History for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.