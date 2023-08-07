Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.

EVAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 42,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Free Report ) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

