Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.
EVAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 42,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.52.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
