Ascend Wellness (AAWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th.

OTC AAWH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.64. 41,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,734. The company has a market cap of $125.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

AAWH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

