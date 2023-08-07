System1 (SST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $167.85 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:SST traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. 32,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. System1 has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of System1 from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.
