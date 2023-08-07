System1 (SST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $167.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SST traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. 32,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. System1 has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in System1 by 1,643.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in System1 by 293.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 755,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of System1 from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

