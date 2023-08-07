Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Chartwell Retirement Residences to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$178.29 million during the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

