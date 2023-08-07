Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.83 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 134.59% and a return on equity of 50.45%.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:CPH traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$3.50. 4,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.57. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

