Héroux-Devtek (HRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of C$155.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.50 million.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of TSE HRX traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.52. 19,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,400. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$11.20 and a 52 week high of C$16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on HRX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

