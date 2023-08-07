Keyera (KEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.46.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

